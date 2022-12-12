Jagath – Svapna (Album – Cold Spring)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Russian Jagath collective is back on track unleashing a new album by Cold Spring. Operating from Russia and composing their music as a ritual from abandoned industrial areas they dedicate “Svapna” ’to the victims of totalitarian regimes’…

Content: The work holds on the modus operandi and influences from previous works. This is pure Industrial music reminding us of the early 80s experiments. The 4 tracks are progressively built up, mixing infernal Industrial sound treatments and improvised noises together with flutes and mystic chants.

+ + + : And once again Jagath reminds me of the early hours of Industrial music. They have the political engagement of Test Department but are also composing their stuff in the true spirit of Industrial bands. The tracks are meticulously built up, sounding rough and unpolished and yet with captivating chant passages.

– – – : I don’t have real minus points but the work might need a few listening before you really get into it. .

Conclusion: I’ve always been devoted to the true Industrial spirit from the early 80s and I know that there are not many formations like Jagath that are able to bring this spirit to life. Respect guys; for your music and commitment!

Best songs: “Unmada”, “Prabodhan”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.jagath.ru / www.facebook.com/jagath.industrial

Label: www.coldspring.co.uk / www.facebook.com/coldspringhq