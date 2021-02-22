Italo-Belgian cult EBM project Pro Patria joins Insane Records label and releases ‘Godless’ LP

To be released on February 24, International EBM-day that is, is the new LP by the Italo-Belgian EBM project Pro Patria. The new LP “Godless” will indeed be released on February 24, 2021 and will count 13 original tracks.

The LP will combine both classic dance tracks and more lyrical ones but remaining faithful to their roots augmented with today’s beats. The digital version will be available on February 24 on all platforms while the CD version is expected in the label’s stock on March 15.

You can already check out “Razorblade” right here which was also the track the band submitted to “Face The Beat 6”, the Side-Line powered mega charity compilation.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/godless">Godless by Pro Patria</a>

The CD will comes as a 6-panel digipak with slipcase, Pit-Art technology as hand numbered copies in a limited edition of just 200 copies. Pre-orders are open now right here.

Track list

Razorblade Tomorrow War! (Till The Day We Die) Godless The Power Is Mine One More Time Dignity Under Attack Limits To Madness Ride Landslide Angel The End Fearless

About Pro Patria

The band was formed back in the early ’90s and released 2 demo cassettes, “Spasmaticae” (1993 ) and “In Combat – Veni Vidi Vici” (1995) before releasing their first CD “Quod Erat Demonstrandum” in 1997 on PVC Productions. That label was founded in 1986 by Peter Vercauteren to distribute all Pro Patria and 7th Avenue Revenge releases. These early demos have become real collector’s items by now.

Mostly due to personal reasons and the disappointment after the Celtic Circle bankruptcy the band took quite a long hiatus. Peter continued to work together with David Vallée (Lith) who assisted him during the last Pro Patria concerts (the last they did was in Arlon in 2002).

After the prolonged silence the band finally did return in 2017 to release “Back to Basics” followed by “Executioner” in 2019.