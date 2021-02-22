Loewenhertz gets Mesh remix treatment for new ‘Right As Rain’ single / lyric video

Available now is the newest single from the synthpop act Loewenhertz: “Right As Rain (Mesh Remix Edition)”. You can expect catchy and straightforward synthpop. The release comes almost 2 years after the release of the album “Traumfaenger“ (2019) and the singles “Golden” and “Unter Wasser”.

The track was remixed by Rich Silverthorn from Mesh while Israeli artist Elil is responsible for the video shoot which took place during the Covid-19 pandemic. The single itself holds 3 versions: the Mesh remix, a radio edit and an instrumental version of the Mesh remix.

Here’s the video.