Italian post-punk act Chemical Waves returns with an all new album

The Rome (IT) based post-punk act Chemical Waves returns with an all new album on April 30th via Wave Records. “Stories From The World Before” is the next chapter for the solo project of Marco Cattani (Halo Effect, The Mark) in collaborations with several international artists.

This time Cattani worked with Bedless Bones, Gerd Van Geel/The Arch, The Purge, Death Loves Veronica, Sara Stuttgart, Then Came The Rain, Su Eko/Velvet Kills, Iris Capricorn, Xtr Human and Social Station.

The result is a 12-track release for which a first video has just been released, namely one for “Kiss The Ring” featuring Bedless Bones. Note that the album will also be out as a CD ecopack limited to 200 copies.