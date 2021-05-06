Darkwave newcomers Witch Of The Vale re-release debut on CD and vinyl + new video

The debut album by Scotland’s Witch Of The Vale, is now coming to a turntable and CD player near you. The band’s debut full-length album “Commemorate” was released last year to digital platforms but is now also seeing a CD and vinyl pressing. Note that 7 tracks will appear only on CD as the band selected 19 tracks for the CD version.

In further news the band will see their material featured in two upcoming feature films still to be released this year, the thriller “Scavenger” and the occult horror movie “Baphomet”, which stars Dani Filth of Cradle of Filth.

Here’s the band’s new video for the album’s title track.