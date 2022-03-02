Italian futurepop / synthpop band Stars Crusaders back with their 3rd album ‘M.A.T.E.R.’

The Italian futurepop / synthpop band Stars Crusaders is back with a 3rd album, “M.A.T.E.R.”, via SkyQode Records, 5 years after their last studio full length “Welcome To Hydra”. According to the band, “M.A.T.E.R.” is “the final chapter in the trilogy of impostors which started with ‘New Horizons’ in 2014 and continued on ‘Welcome To Hydra’ in 2017.”

As far as the concept, all the tracks on the new album are devoted, in some way or another, to the Great Mother, an ancient goddess with many different names, representing the eternal circle of birth, death and rebirth.

Music-wise, “M.A.T.E.R.” offers you quite a solid mix of futurepop / EBM bangers and synthpop ballads. The album also features two prominent collaborations, one with Swedish EBM act Cryo and the other with Resonanz Kreis, a dark electronic project from Italy. A limited CD version of the album is available as well and comes in a 6-panel digipak with lyrics and can be ordered on Bandcamp.

Stars Crusaders consists of Yeda Furyan (vocals), DaveDax (synths / groove master), Symorg (synths / backing vocals) and C1-C0 (drums).

Check out the full album below.

<a href="https://skyqode.bandcamp.com/album/m-a-t-e-r">M.A.T.E.R. by Stars Crusaders</a>

Here is the official music video for “Hellmouth”.