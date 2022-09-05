Electropop duo Pegasus Asteroid returns with yet another electropop pearl: ‘Dark Blue Ice’
Out now is “Dark Blue Ice”, a brand new single by the synthpop / darkwave duo Pegasus Asteroid. The single marks their come back after a two year hiatus and features two tracks, “Dark Blue Ice” and “Radio”, as well as their instrumental versions.
Pegasus Asteroid is a synthpop duo which was formed in January 2009 by frontwoman Anastasia Sokolova and Mikhail Sokolov (who is known as one of the founding members of the well known acts Stillife and Lesnikov-16). The band was also featured on our free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 4” with the track “Mechanical Heart”.
We can recommend this material especially to fans of Marsheaux, Parralox, Foretaste and the like. Here’s the single on Bandcamp.
