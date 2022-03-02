Color Theory does double Depeche Mode feature on new single ‘Sometimes + The Things You Said’
Out now is Color Theory’s double A-side single “Sometimes + The Things You Said”. The…
Out now is Color Theory’s double A-side single “Sometimes + The Things You Said”. The pair of Depeche Mode cover songs form a medley of sorts, with each borrowing elements from the other. Brian Hazard explains: “The two tracks were pulled from a recent reissue of ‘Color Theory presents Depeche Mode’, a tribute album originally released in 2003.”
The remastered CD comes in a 6- panel Digipak with all new artwork and three new tracks. For a limited time, you can get the CD at any price, including free, at www.colortheory.com.
For those who will remember (and who were born between 1970 and 1983) the Color Theory track “Ponytail Girl” from 2001 which sparked mass confusion when it spread like wildfire on Napster, mislabeled as a Depeche Mode B-side. And actually, 21 years later we still see the track popping up in all kinds of bootlegs as being a so-called unreleased Depeche Mode track. On the basis of that incident, he went on to create “Color Theory presents Depeche Mode”.
You can listen to the “Sometimes + The Things You Said” single right below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether