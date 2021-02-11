Italian futurepop/ebm band Anticorpi release new single / video ‘Nuovo Ordine Mondiale/New World Order’ from upcoming album ‘Vote For Extinction’

Out now is the newest single and video from the Italian futurepop/ebm band Anticorpi: “Nuovo Ordine Mondiale/New World Order”.

The new single plays with all the conspiracy theories, from flat-earthers to NoVax, from 5G to the false moon landing to reptilians, without rhetoric, as a love song: “You are my conspiracy, my QAnon powers. I dominate the world and you dominate me”. Expect analog synths and fast-paced electronic beats.

Here’s the new single.

Since the band’s launch in 2019, they have released four singles (with four video clips).

In the next months, the band will release a new single on the theme of LGBTQ+ rights and bodyshaming entitled “Mia Signora” (My Mistress) before releasing the full length “Vota Estinzione” (Vote For Extinction) about the relationships between man and the environment and between love and technology.

About Anticorpi

Anticorpi is the project by Giovanni Di Iacovo, Arnaldo Guido and front woman Electra.

Di Iacovo, author of six novels translated in english (from the latest, “Confessions of a Zero”, a film has been made), screenwriter for national TV channel Rai Due and for the big screens. He lives between Pescara and Berlin. And here comes the funny bit, in Pescara he is a Cultural Councillor and Literature professor while in Berlin he is an ebm/synthpop DJ and professional piercer. Speaking of quite a diverse career.

Arnaldo Guido is the electronic brain behind the band and has a past in electronic music. He for instance produced 3 house albums among which “DeepChoice” for Universal.

