Post-punk act Whispering Sons share live video for recent single ‘Surface’

(Photo by Daniil Lavrovski) Belgian post-punk five-piece Whispering Sons have shared a new live video for their recent single “Surface”. “Surface” marked Whispering Sons’ first new material since their 2018 debut “Image”.

The single was originally also accompanied by an official video which you can also see below the new live version.

