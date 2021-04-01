Italian futurepop / EBM act Stars Crusaders release brand new single on SkyQode

Out on now on SkyQode is a brand new single “Hellmouth” by Italian futurepop / EBM act Stars Crusaders, taken off the band’s upcoming third album entitled “M.A.T.E.R.”. With “Hellmouth” Stars Crusaders deliver a dance floor orientated tracks that mixes hard hitting EBM beats and melodic futurepop synth lines very well. Add to that a Latin detail.

In addition, the single features remixes by Anticorpi and N-616, as well as a new version of “Sheer” from the band’s debut album.

Stars Crusaders is a four-piece electronic band from Italy founded in 2013. The music of Stars Crusaders combines elements of synthpop, futurepop and EBM with a futuristic and mystical atmosphere. They released several EPs and two well-received albums, “New Horizons” (2014) and “Welcome To Hydra” (2017). In 2019, the band got signed to SkyQode and released their single “Army Of Impostors”.

You can check out the single below or right here on Bandcamp and other stores.