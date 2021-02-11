French darkwave act -ii- releases ‘Void’ video – and it’s a great track!

Out now is a brand new video, “Void”, by the Nancy (FR) based act -ii- (aka Two Eyes). The video announces the band’s upcoming album “Extinction” which will be released on March 10th and it’s promosing something really enjoyable as you will hear and see.

“Void” is the first track from this album and the accompanying video explores films like “The Neon Demon” by Nicolas Winding Refn and the experiments of Henri-Georges Clouzot (and his unfinished work “L’Enfer”).

About -ii-

After a first EP (“Lighthouse”, 2018) -ii- started touring in France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Italy to promote their EP. Two years later the band released “The Rings of Saturn” single showcasing a more industrial sound.

Shortly after the release of this single, the world found itself confined due to COVID. The group took advantage of this period of enforced seclusion to release two single (“Crowns” and “Summer in the Wait”) plus some remixes (Chelsea Wolfe, Health, Daughters) and started the production on their first full length “Extinction”.

