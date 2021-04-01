Finnish electro pioneers Advanced Art remix new Aeronaut V single

Besides being active again in Neuroactive (the band recently released a very well received comeback album “Minor Side​-​Effects”) the Finnish artist Ville Brusi is also active under the Aeronaut V moniker. For a brand new release they have now asked their local Tampere (Finland) area electronic artists to create remixes of some of the project’s tracks. They will now be releasing them one by one over the course of this year.

The first remix is from the Finnish electro pioneers Advanced Art.

This is what they said about the remix: “Made a remix, how about that. We dragged the cool, smooth synthpop of Aeronaut V through that grimy Advanced Art machinery (that has loads of rusty jagged egdes) and got out a remix that sounds like both the original artist and the remixer. Or that’s what we think, you be the judge. The guys asked for an Advanced Art remix and Vince said it’s not an Advanced Art remix unless both him and Jana are involved. We like these guys so we happily obliged, and the result is the first remix in ages in which both core members were involved. (It’s like old times i.e. Vince did the actual work while Jana provided unprofessional comments but let’s not get stuck in details.)”

Check out “Into Two (Advanced Art Remix)” below.