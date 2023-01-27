Death In June release ‘Operation Control’ 2LP in 3 different versions

January 27, 2023 bernard
Death In June release'Operation Control' 2LP in 3 different versions

Out via Eternal Recurring Recordings by mid-February is the re-release of the Death In June album “Operation Control” in 3 different versions, black, blue / yellow and multi-coloured splatter. The black vinyl edition is limited to 200 copies while the two other versions are limited to 400 copies.

The release holds the commemorative edition of the two Death In June albums “Take Care And Control” (1997) and “Operation Hummingbird” (1999) packed into a single, normal sized, foil blocked double LP, retitled as “Operation Control”.

Both titles haven’t been available since 2007, when both were deleted from the Death In June catalogue due to an internal dispute. This has now been resolved.

Death in June are a neofolk group led by English musician Douglas P. (Douglas Pearce). The band was originally formed in the United Kingdom in 1981 as a trio, but after the other members left in 1984 and 1985 to work on other projects, the group became the work of Douglas P. and various collaborators. Over the band’s four decades of existence, they have made numerous shifts in style and presentation, resulting in an overall shift from initial post-punk and Industrial music influence to a more acoustic and folk music-oriented approach. Douglas P.’s influence was instrumental in sparking neofolk, of which his music has subsequently become a part.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

You may have missed

Death In June release 'Operation Control' 2LP in 3 different versions

Death In June release ‘Operation Control’ 2LP in 3 different versions

January 27, 2023 bernard
Electronic duo Akustikkoppler (feat. members of Das Kombinat, Notstandskomitee, Geisterfahrer) launch 3rd album: 'Alles Muß Raus'

Electronic duo Akustikkoppler (feat. members of Das Kombinat, Notstandskomitee, Geisterfahrer) launch 3rd album: ‘Alles Muß Raus’

January 26, 2023 bernard
:Wumpscut: to re-release ':Wreath of Barbs:' and 'Body Census' on vinyl

Extra formats for new Wumpscut album ‘Giftkeks’ including DJ Dwarf remix CD and re-releases of ‘Bunkertor 7’ and ‘Born Again’

January 26, 2023 bernard

Click Interview with Gin Devo: ‘Who Wants To Create Music In Front Of A Computer Screen?’

January 25, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries
Inspiral Carpets to release 'The Complete Singles' in March - UK tour starts spring 2023

Inspiral Carpets to release ‘The Complete Singles’ in March – UK tour starts spring 2023

January 25, 2023 bernard