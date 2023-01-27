Death In June release ‘Operation Control’ 2LP in 3 different versions

Out via Eternal Recurring Recordings by mid-February is the re-release of the Death In June album “Operation Control” in 3 different versions, black, blue / yellow and multi-coloured splatter. The black vinyl edition is limited to 200 copies while the two other versions are limited to 400 copies.

The release holds the commemorative edition of the two Death In June albums “Take Care And Control” (1997) and “Operation Hummingbird” (1999) packed into a single, normal sized, foil blocked double LP, retitled as “Operation Control”.

Both titles haven’t been available since 2007, when both were deleted from the Death In June catalogue due to an internal dispute. This has now been resolved.

Death in June are a neofolk group led by English musician Douglas P. (Douglas Pearce). The band was originally formed in the United Kingdom in 1981 as a trio, but after the other members left in 1984 and 1985 to work on other projects, the group became the work of Douglas P. and various collaborators. Over the band’s four decades of existence, they have made numerous shifts in style and presentation, resulting in an overall shift from initial post-punk and Industrial music influence to a more acoustic and folk music-oriented approach. Douglas P.’s influence was instrumental in sparking neofolk, of which his music has subsequently become a part.