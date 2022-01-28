Post-punk project NightNight reveals brand new video for ‘Leaves’

January 28, 2022

The newest NightNight album “Love Decayed” is out now. Leading up to the record, the post-punk act has just released the new single, “Leaves” with an accompanying video. Leading up to the release the band already released videos for the tracks “Ashes”, “MITL” and the title track “Love Decayed”.

The debut album for the Brooklyn based act NightNight (aka Yasmin Maryam Haddad) was produced by Sylvia Massey (Prince, Tool, System of A Down).

You can check out the newest NightNight video for “Leaves” right below. Warmly recommended.


