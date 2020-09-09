Italian darkwave act Klonavenus returns with ‘motion:less’ album later this month incl. Templebeat remix

Out via Space Race Records on September 25th is the return of the Klonavenus to the scene with the album “motion:less”. The project consists of Paolo Chemnitz and Saffio and the duo here present their 3rd album.

Expect 11 songs offering a combination of EBM, darkwave, synthpop and industrial. Also included are remixes by A Copy For Collapse and legendary Italian Electro/EBM-combo Templebeat.

From Italy with dark wave love

Klonavenus was formed in Rome in 2005 by Saffio (music & programming) and Paolo Chemnitz (vocals & lyrics). After two demos, the duo signed a contract with The Fossil Dungeon label and released “Metropolights” in 2007. One year later the band released a compilation of previously unreleased tracks. In 2010 they returned with the single, “The Loser” while held remixes by Dismantled, Autodafeh and Ginger Snap5.

In the Winter of 2013, Klonavenus released the official video for “Electro Body Killer”, directed by the Italian independent filmaker Domiziano Cristopharo. We had to wait until 2015 to see the band’s second album “Angst” being released, recorded in Berlin and mastered in the US by Rob Early (Retrogramme). The album also includes remixes by Spektralized, Cygnosic and Blank.

After two years of silence, Klonavenus released a new EP as a free download (“Last Life On The Left”), then appeared at the end of 2018 in a double compilation (“Complicity Content”) released by the label E|K , with a new song called “Welcome To Violence” featuring the voice of Elisa Tomaselli. At the same time, KV released “We Fly Away”, a 7″ vinyl.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.