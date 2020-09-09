11Grams to release new ‘Humanicide’ album on EK Product label – first video available now

Out on September 25 is the second album by the collaboration project between the Australian Simeon Fitzpatrick (Project K11) and American ‘Retrogramme’-mastermind Rob Early. The partnership between the two artists – baptized 11Grams – debuted in 2017 with the previous full length “Panacea”.

Here’s what the band says about their new album: “On our new album “Humanicide” the listener will be wrapped by a wide variety of avveniristic modulations, sometimes threatening or full of suggestive mystery and drama. Expect midtempo dancing drumming mechanically squared by the drum-machine, sequenced symmetries, powerful bass lines and solemn synths harmonies spread an alienating musicality, while the chant adds further catchy charm to the structures.”

You’ll have both male (including Roy Retrofit) and female vocals (including Alicia May and Rebekah Feng) on the 14 track album which offers a blend of electro, endustrial, EBM and synthpop. Included as well are remixes by for instance Psy’Aviah, Sebastian Komor, C1TZN.X and Leæther Strip.

Check out the Video for “Ice Man”.

