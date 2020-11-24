Istanbul based synth pop/darkwave act Affet Robot has new single ‘Budala’ with video

Affet Robot (meaning Forgive Robot), an Istanbul based darkwave / synth pop music project of Eren Günsan released his debut album “Röntgen” in 2017. Shortly after the release, Affet Robot was supported by Red Bull to record the EP “Huzursuz Seyirler” at the Red Bull Studios in Amsterdam in 2019. The EP was released 22th September 2019.

A second LP “Fiyasko” is now in the making including 8 tracks. The album will be released around the end of 2020 and was recorded and produced by Eren Günsan during quarantine time and mixed and mastered by Orcun Ayata.. A first single, “Budala”, taken from the upcoming album has now been self-released.

The music video was directed by Gökay Çatak and Mert Şen; edited by Rauf Köse. The main idea of the song is to describe foolishness that all of us can feel in our own human relations. It tells a story about feelings of realization of foolishness, disappointment and anger towards yourself. The lyrics of the “Budala” (which translate in English as “Fool”) mainly touch the feeling of confrontation with reality, disappointment, being angry at yourself. As for the sound, it is dynamic, melancholic and aggressive at the same time.

Here’s the video for “Budala”

