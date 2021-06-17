Ison releases first album without Heike Langhans but with lots of guest vocalists incl. Tara Van Flower (Lycia), Vila, Carline Van Roos (Lethian Dreams), ...

The Swedish duo Ison formed in Gothenburg in 2015 to produce space-themed downtempo music. In late 2020 Heike Langhans left the band and Daniel Änghede continued by himself. Out on June 26th is Ison’s first album “Aurora” but this time without Heike Langhans. The release comes two years after the release of “Inner-Space”.

Daniel Änghede explains: “After Heike Langhans left the band in late 2019 the future of Ison was unsure, but it didn’t take long before I was feeling the urge to write again, and I decided to continue as a solo artist. I spent the entire 2020 writing and recording what would later evolve into my most ambitious album to date! I knew from the start that I wanted to invite friends and vocalists I admire to sing on the album, rather than finding a permanent vocalist, and it gave the songs their own unique vibe. It is by far the most diverse and emotional Ison album I have written so far. This is the result of manifestation and channeling and my aim with this album is to try to mend and calm the listener. It should be played in sequence from start to finish and it was made for listening in headphones with your eyes closed.”

The new 4th album comes in a limited edition of 300 copies on white vinyl and on a CD edition limited to 450 copies. It features guest vocals by Sylvaine, Cammie Gilbert (Oceans Of Slumber), Tara Van Flower (Lycia), Vila, Carline Van Roos (Lethian Dreams), Gogo Melone (Aeonian Sorrow), Circle & Wind and Lisa Cuthbert. Additional bass was delivered by Niklas Sandin (Katatonia), additional Synths By Mark Furnevall (Venus Principle/Ex Crippled Black Phoenix).

Check out the Video for the album track “Jupiter” featuring guest vocalist Vila.