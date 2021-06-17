FOLLOW US
 
Danish industrial / synthpop act Lust For Youth sees sold out black vinyl of ‘Growing Seeds’ made available again

By Jun 17,2021

Danish industrial / synthpop act Lust For Youth sees sold out black vinyl of'Growing Seeds' made available again

Originally released in 2012 on Avant! and Sacred Bones (US), the album “Growing Seeds” laid the foundations for the Copenhagen (Denmark) industrial / minimal synthpop act Lust For Youth. On “Growing Seeds” you’ll find synth-pop tracks along with noisy industrial tracks and EBM beats.

Sold out for years, the album is back available in a very limited black vinyl run (which was found in a warehouse). You’ll have to be very quick!

The electronic act Lust For Youth debuted with the “Solar Flare” album on Avant! in 2011. In 2012, after the departure of the early female member Amanda, Hannes Norrvide returned one year later, solo and musically born again as the new material revealed to be clearer in sound.

Check out “We planted a Seed”.

