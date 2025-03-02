Velvet May interview: ‘Embracing The Unexpected’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Andrea Davide is an Italian artist based in Berlin, Germany. Many may know him from his Techno-driven project Hobi and his own label, Tears On Waves. However, he is also the creative force behind Velvet May, through which he has released several EPs. At the end of last year, he surprised us with the outstanding album “Enchanted By The Muse”, released on Veyl.

This album immerses the listener in a rich Electronic soundscape where diverse influences converge, all wrapped in layers of atmospheric guitar. It’s difficult to draw direct comparisons, but the music feels like a fusion of Electro, Krautrock, IDM, and Techno. For me, this was undoubtedly one of the standout releases of the past year. Intrigued by the artistic vision behind Velvet May, I reached out to Andrea for deeper insight. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: I read that you’ve been impressed by various European cities, particularly their diverse music scenes. Could you tell us more about that and how these cities influenced your artistic journey? Specifically, how has living in Berlin shaped your music? What initially inspired you to dive into Electronic music composition?

Andrea: Each city has something unique to offer—a distinct color shaped by its rich cultural diversity, its places, and its people. From these, you unconsciously absorb inputs and stimuli that are essential to the creation of art. For example, my journey with Electronic music began in my hometown of Naples, which is famous for its rich mysticism, superstition, passion, lively streets and people, art and philosophy. This, without a precise method, resulted in shaping me into a certain person and artist.

The other cities I have travelled to have done the same, through their culture and people. Berlin is a city that completely transforms you as it has a very wide cultural and multi-ethnic diversity, and an endless amount and diversity of events and art exhibitions. You can even very probably find new genres of music that perhaps do not exist in other cities, or do not yet exist. So all this helps you to have a lot of stimuli.

Of course, it could happen that one day the stimuli in this city for me will be over and I will perhaps have to look elsewhere. Anything is possible. What truly inspired me to immerse myself in Electronic music was meeting various artists in Naples while I was still living there, during my residency at the “Wave in Transition” party. It was the first event to host concerts with artists whose sounds I still follow today, and it perfectly aligned with my desire to express myself through art.

Q: You were already working on the Hobi project, but how did Velvet May come into being? What do you see as the key differences between the two projects, and in what ways might they complement each other?

Andrea: Velvet May is an example of how the city and the stimuli around me sparked something within that led to its creation. It takes Electronic music and blends it with various textures I encountered in Berlin—sounds and influences I’ve been drawn to since childhood.

Hobi was a more Techno-focused project, with a strong emphasis on mental and deep textures. While I still explore those elements in Velvet May, I approach them from a different perspective—with a new vibe, color, and purpose.

The biggest difference between the two lies in their focus. Hobi was solely centered on the dance floor, adhering to specific boundaries. In contrast, Velvet May is a 360-degree project, also completely acoustic in some works, designed to be experienced in multiple ways. Whether you’re dancing or simply listening, it pushes the boundaries, offering a more open and versatile approach to music.

Q: As Velvet May, you’ve released several EPs over the years, but your debut album took a bit longer to achieve. What led to this timeline, and what were your goals for the album’s sound and production?

Andrea: Yes, it honestly took much longer than expected to get back to it. However, the long delay wasn’t just about the time it took to create the album. There was a period of about two years—or perhaps a bit more—before I truly immersed myself in making music again. I took a step back because I wasn’t mentally clear on where I wanted to go musically. I needed to rediscover who I was and figure out the direction I wanted to take.

My goals for this album were, first and foremost, to push beyond boundaries, oscillating between inspiration and experimentation. Thematically, I wanted to delve into something deeply human: the body’s journey. From its peak to its decline, the body serves as a physical manifestation of our inner struggles, desires, and transformations. Through this, I wanted to create a connection between the tangible and the emotional—a reflection of our experience, expressed through sound.

Q: The album feels like a fusion of many Electronic influences, making it hard to pin down to a single genre. How would you categorize the album, and what can you tell us about the versatility in your music?

Andrea: I don’t really think in terms of genres when I create music. For me, it’s all about sensory, emotional, or experiential stimuli that translate into sound. Of course, once these sounds are out there, they inevitably get categorized into genres for reference, but I don’t set any particular boundaries when I’m making music. I let the ideas evolve naturally, without trying to box them in.

This album, in particular, reflects that approach. It’s a blend of different Electronic but also Rock influences, but the goal wasn’t to fuse genres intentionally, it was to express different facets of inspiration and mood. Whether it’s the Industrial undertones, the glitchy textures, or the driving rhythms, they all stem from the same desire to explore and push boundaries.

Versatility in music, to me, is about embracing the unexpected. It’s about not limiting yourself to a template and being open to letting your intuition guide the process. That’s where the most exciting and authentic creations happen.

Q: Can you walk us through your creative process? How does a song come to life, and how does it evolve into a full album? Do you follow specific criteria or draw inspiration from certain references?

Andrea: Creating an album is a complete journey, starting from absolutely nothing. It often starts with something as simple as playing a rhythm on the piano, letting the flow take over and allowing my senses to guide me. From there, the music grows organically, layer by layer, as I explore melodies, harmonies and more complexed structures. In my creative process, I don’t stick to a set of rules or rigid criteria, instead, I like to expand ideas and let inspiration guide the direction.

Once I’ve collected a number of songs, I take time to decide which tracks truly belong together, giving a full range of emotions and behaviors, almost like piecing together a puzzle, while ensuring each track works as an individual and independent piece.

Q: The album title is intriguing so does it hold a deeper meaning or imagery for you? And on that note, who or what would you consider your greatest muse(s), and why?

Andrea: The album title, “Enchanted By The Muse” holds a profound meaning for me. It reflects the embodiment of light and almost magical connection I feel to creativity—like being captivated by an invisible force that guides and inspires me. While the project draws inspiration from many sources, my project is particularly moved by the themes explored in Charles Baudelaire’s work. His exploration of beauty, melancholy, and the human condition resonated deeply with me and influenced some of the album’s mood and imagery.

The muse represents the inner inspiration that fuels our creativity, ignites our passion, and pushes us to explore new horizons, overcome obstacles, and find meaning in our experiences.

Q: What are your artistic plans for the rest of the year? Are there any exciting projects or collaborations in the works?

Andrea: For the rest of the year, I’m focusing on diverse projects and works. My next solo work will be released on my label and is driven by a blend of Industrial and Techno, mental influences, where I’m exploring more darker sounds.

In addition to that, I have a side band project called Supplant where I sing and play synths. It’s a mix of Shoegaze, Rock and Metal. Both projects challenge me in different ways and allow me to express contrasting sides of my creativity. Releasing my solo work on my own label gives me the freedom to fully realize my vision, while Supplant is a collaborative effort that pushes me to experiment and grow alongside the band. I’m looking forward to sharing these new sounds with listeners and seeing how they connect with them. Thank you again for having me and for the opportunity to share my thoughts in this interview.

