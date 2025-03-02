March 10, 2025

Katran – Structures Of Chaos (Digital/Vinyl EP – Depth Request)

Inferno Sound Diaries March 2, 2025
Katran
Serbian artist Darko Kolar, known for his work with Ontal, has also carved out a distinct identity with his solo project, Katran. His debut album, “Above The Concrete”, was released on Hands in 2022, followed by several EPs—the latest being “Structures Of Chaos”.

Katran’s sound remains deeply rooted in Dark-Techno while drawing strong influences from the Industrial landscape. At times, it ventures into Experimental territory, yet its driving, hard-hitting Industrial beats are undeniably made for movement. Repetitive loops seamlessly integrate into the sonic framework, reinforcing the hypnotic intensity. The EP closes with a remix by 6SISS.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind if it leaned even further into its Industrial side, but the pervasive dark atmosphere more than compensates. (Rating:6½).

Katran
Listen to “Structures Of Chaos”:

https://depthrequest.bandcamp.com/track/structures-of-chaos

