Alan Wilder Produces New Single Rnb Singer Dede

In 2016 we announced that Croydon (London) based rhythm and blues singer Dede would release her debut single, “Calling the clock”, on November 18 2016. R&B on Side-Line? Yep, because the track featured Alan Wilder (Recoil, ex-Depeche Mode) on piano and production.

How did Dede join up with Alan Wilder?

Dede (Dédé Davi), a London-based singer, began her musical journey at a young age with classical training in flute and piano. She pursued her passion for music at the University of Manchester, where she also studied Politics. Her early career involved collaborating with local musicians and performing at various shows.

In the summer of 2016, she was introduced to Alan Wilder. She asked him to play piano on “Calling The Clock”, a song she had recently written. Wilder agreed, and they recorded the song together in London. The single was released on November 18, 2016, via Smile Records, featuring Wilder’s contributions on piano and production.

A video has been recorded as well.

Since then Dede has released various singles, the last one being “Oh Boy” on October 31st 2023.