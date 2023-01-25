Industrial trip-hop act Allflaws releases ‘Becoming’ video
Bristol based act Allflaws has launched an all new video single “Becoming” offering a fusion of industrial hip-hop, trip-hop and breakbeat.
The video features front man Gabriel Curran performing in a dark, industrial setting. The single is released via Derelict State Records.
Allflaws, created in 2004, is the brainchild of vocalist and producer Gabriel Curran. Curran is the only official member of Allflaws The project offers a dark, distinctive and original sound. Combining strands of industrial, hip hop, trip hop, breakbeat and electronica.
You can view the video here.
Or listen on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/55ySgoIJzLv6ns3y16bT3q
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.