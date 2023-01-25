My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult announces spring 2023, ‘Evil Eye Tour’ with special guests Adult. And Kanga

In celebration of 36 years, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult will hit the road this Spring after a four year hiatus. The “Evil Eye Tour” kicks off May 14th, 2023 at the Nile Theater in Mesa, AZ. The set list for the 14-date western US tour will focus heavily on the band’s early career on both the Wax Trax and Interscope record labels (1987 – 1997). Joining the band as direct support will be Detroit’s avant-garde electronic duo Adult. and Kanga.

Evil Eye Tour 2023 dates:

05/14 @ Nile Theatre – Mesa, AZ

05/15 @ Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

05/17 @ House of Blues – Houston, TX

05/18 @ The Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

05/19 @ Mohawk – Austin, TX

05/20 @ The Echo Lounge – Dallas, TX

05/22 @ Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

05/24 @ Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

05/26 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

05/27 @ The Crocodile Showroom – Seattle, WA

05/30 @ Ranch House – Sparks, NV

05/31 @ Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

06/02 @ Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

06/03 @ Music Box – San Diego, CA

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult is an American electronic industrial rock band originally based in Chicago and founded by Groovie Mann (born Frankie Nardiello) and Buzz McCoy (born Marston Daley). They became known in the 1980s as pioneers of the industrial music genre – although by the early 1990s they had changed to a more disco-oriented sound – and as a frequent target of censorship groups, including the PMRC, which objected to the band’s humorous and satirical references to Satan, Jesus and sex in their song lyrics and stage shows.

During the early 1990s, Thrill Kill Kult had several hits on the U.S. dance club and alternative charts. They also contributed songs to several movie soundtracks and appeared in the 1994 film “The Crow”. The band has continued to record and tour with a rotating lineup in addition to core members Mann and McCoy.