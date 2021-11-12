Industrial metal act Fact Pattern returns with ‘From Where You’re Hiding’ EP on Re:Mission Entertainment label

Originally launched in the early 2010’s by Ian Flux, the Los Angeles based industrial metal act Fact Pattern has undergone a series of iterations culminating in the 2017 EP, “Structures”. Then shortly thereafter, they released their debut full-length “Fallen Language” in 2019.

The band currently consists of Ian Flux (vocals, guitars, keys, and programming), Jack Lowd (bass, vocals), and Corey Hirsch (drums).

Now out on Re:Mission Entertainment (and available in digital and limited edition CD format via Bandcamp) is a brand new EP titled “From Where You’re Hiding” holding 5 original tracks. Two extra bonus tracks are only available on the CD version of the EP: “Generating Keys (Black Magnet Remix)” and “Appendage (Dread Risks Remix)”.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/from-where-youre-hiding">From Where You're Hiding by Fact Pattern</a>

Out as well is a video for “Appendage”.