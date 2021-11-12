Electro-industrial act SpankTheNun back with ‘The Bunker Tapes Volume II’

The Dallas based dark electro-industrial act SpankTheNun returns with an all new album, “The Bunker Tapes Volume II”, which is the conceptual follow-up of “The Bunker Tapes Volume I” released in September 2020.

Says the band: “‘The Bunker Tapes Vol. II’ continues the journey of mid 90-influenced industrial beats and moves into a more dark electro territory, then finally to a pure EBM vision with tracks like ‘Industrial Beats’ and ‘Lockdown’.”

Like the previous album, “The Bunker Tapes Volume II” includes original tracks and remixes of tracks like “Off Beatings”, “I Self Me” and “Right Father”.

The physical CD carries an additional track from “The Bunker Tapes Vol I”, namely “Fight and Breed” with a special dual remix from Upon Eventual Collapse and Leather Strip.

You can check out the release below, it’s available as download and on CD via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://spankthenun.bandcamp.com/album/the-bunker-tapes-vol-ii">The Bunker Tapes Vol II by spankthenun</a>