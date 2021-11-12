London-based dark electronics label Hybrid Blak launches ‘Hybrid Blak: Blaktracks Vol. 2’
The London-based label Hybrid Blak has just released the 12-track compilation “Hybrid Blak: Blaktracks Vol. 2” showcasing 14 different artists. The compilation is focusing on the newest sounds of the darker underground.
Included is material from Biomechanimal, Mechanical Vein & Saltee, ER4SE, Tris, Static Starlight, Prophetical, Kalcyfr & Moris Blak, and So Called. Also included is material from Truly Significant, Sinister Souls, Kofin and Sentinel Complex.
The label launched in 2019 with releases from the UK bands Biomechanimal and Mechanical Vein. Their first compilation offering came in the form of “Hybrid Blak: Blaktracks Vol. 1” showcasing a mashups of styles spanning from EDM to synthwave and industrial.
Below is a trailer for the label’s second compilation.
You can download it below via Bandcamp.
