Industrial metal act DK-Zero offers Valentine’s Day single ‘Nightmare’
Seattle-based industrial metal outfit DK-Zero have just released a brand new single, “Nightmare”, which is released today on all digital platforms via Cleopatra Records. The band also teamed up once again with Industrialism Films to create a video to accompany the track.
In a reaction the band calls the song “at its heart, a twisted love song for the cyber age, one that celebrates the special kind of visceral, carnal passion of colliding opposites – in other words, the perfect DK-Zero Valentine’s Day song!”
The project returned in September 2022 with the single / video “Resistance” after two years of silence since 2020’s “Cyber Sex Inc.”.
Here’s the new video.
