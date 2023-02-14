Gleaming back with all new ‘We Dissolve’ EP – first video / single out now: ‘Run Faster’

Austin, Texas – based electronic act, Gleaming has just unveiled details about a new EP, “We Dissolve”. The EP also includes a collaboration with Vestite, and was mixed and mastered by Iacopo Bigagli (Kaelan Mikla’s Live Engineer).

Behind Gleaming we find Darryl Schomberg II who has been experimenting with synth-driven electronic elements since 2008, releasing one-off singles and EPs under the name No Master and various other monikers. With Gleaming, his sound combines elements of dark synth and electronica.

Darryl Schomberg II: “After drumming for a handful of different screamo and indie/dream-pop bands, I found my way to electronic music. I wanted to take the inspiration and influence from artists I love and blend it with my experience in the indie and dream/synth-pop bands. Creating a dark, danceable tone with really catchy melodies and lyrics, hoping to capture the perfect segue from dark to light. The EP is an ode to one’s former self and depression, habits, partners, family, friends, etc. It’s an attempt to bring closure to a darker past and to celebrate life in a more positive and meaningful sense.”

The first single, “Run Faster”, is out now together with a video you can view below.