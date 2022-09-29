Industrial metal act DK-Zero back with all new single and video, ‘Resistance’
It’s been more than two years since the the industrial metal act DK-Zero have released…
It’s been more than two years since the the industrial metal act DK-Zero have released original music, namely 2020’s “Cyber Sex Inc.”. DK-Zero now releases a new single and video called “Resistance”.
The song also marks one of the band’s few collaborative efforts, teaming up with Nuda.
Band leader D-Punk explains the genesis of the track: “In 2020 I was hired by Nuda to mix and master her second record. We had such a good report and worked together so flawlessly, that when she began writing for her third album, she reached out to me straight away. She asked me to do a remix of one of her early songs called ‘Resistance’. As I began putting the beat together, I started hearing different chord changes and something that could turn into a huge chorus… so I went for it. As it all came together, I immediately saw the potential in this song and wanted to give it as much life as possible. Lyrically, it means a lot to me because it’s a huge statement about what is happening politically, on both sides of the aisle in this country as well as what is going on overseas between Russia and Ukraine. I knew getting Industrialism Films on board would help bring the whole concept together and knock it out of the park. Nuda has also been the live keyboardist for DK-Zero since 2020.”
You can watch the video for the single below shot and edited by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films.
