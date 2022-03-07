Industrial dark electro act Extize releases brand new video: ‘Boomstick’

The 8th Extize album “MonStars” will be released in about 7 months from now, on September 30th. Leading up to the release the band is going to release 1 single and 1 video and here we go with their 3rd single and music video “BoomStick” which handles the cult horror comedy movie “Evil Dead”.

Not surprising as the whole “MonStars” album is a tribute to the horror and sci-fi stories from the 80s all the way to the 2000’s which frontman Cyb3rella grew up with. The album will be out as a digipack with 3D glasses and 3D booklet to properly take you back in time and make your listening experience even more exciting. As a bonus, the band is also releasing a collector edition in the form of a VHS box with an audio cassette version of the album and many goodies from the movies that it’s about. A bonus track is also added to the cassette called “Dusk” inspired by the movie “From dusk till dawn”.

