Industrial dark electro act Extize releases brand new video: ‘Boomstick’

March 7, 2022

The 8th Extize album “MonStars” will be released in about 7 months from now, on September 30th. Leading up to the release the band is going to release 1 single and 1 video and here we go with their 3rd single and music video “BoomStick” which handles the cult horror comedy movie “Evil Dead”.

Here’s the video.

And if you want to download the track already, check below.

Not surprising as the whole “MonStars” album is a tribute to the horror and sci-fi stories from the 80s all the way to the 2000’s which frontman Cyb3rella grew up with. The album will be out as a digipack with 3D glasses and 3D booklet to properly take you back in time and make your listening experience even more exciting. As a bonus, the band is also releasing a collector edition in the form of a VHS box with an audio cassette version of the album and many goodies from the movies that it’s about. A bonus track is also added to the cassette called “Dusk” inspired by the movie “From dusk till dawn”.

You can pre-order the album right here.


