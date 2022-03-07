Dallas based electronic music producer Eric Oberto scores track in upcoming ‘Malibu Horror Story’ movie

The Dallas based electronic music producer (and actor) Eric Oberto has just unveiled his new…
The Dallas based electronic music producer (and actor) Eric Oberto has just unveiled his new video and single release for the song, “Closer Than Ever Before”. The song appears in the forthcoming Hollywood theatrical film, “Malibu Horror Story” due out in late 2022.

“Closer Than Ever Before” paints the dark picture of a man running from himself and racing against his own mortality. While being stalked by ‘Death’ himself, he encounters memories from his past and startling entities that chase him closer to that final closing door.

The music video for “Closer Than Ever Before”, which you can view below, will mark the second collaboration between Eric Oberto and Erik Gustafson of the band, Adoration Destroyed. Both Eric and Erik co-directed the music video shoot. Eric Oberto also took on the role of producer with the help of video shoot production Manager Micha Marie Stevens.

Erik Gustafson explains the collaboration: “After having worked together on the remix of ‘Darkness Never Lies’, we decided to team up again on the music video for ‘Closer Than Ever Before’. Eric gave the green light to brainstorm character and storyline ideas for the video, based on the song theme. The end result I feel resonates with us all. The shoot itself took place in an older Dallas building which also became a character of its own.”

Check out the video for “Closer Than Ever Before”

You can download the track right below.


