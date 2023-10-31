Deep Red Offers with a New Single 'the Art of Lust', out Now

The Miami, Florida-based electro act Deep Red is back with an all new single, “The Art of Lust”. The inspiration for the theme around this track was loosely based on the Stanley Kubrick movie “Eyes Wide Shut”.

The movie has a lot of recurring themes that inspired the band’s musical direction including mystery, secret societies and of course lust. “We often draw inspiration from all kinds of films and when we started to work on this song, it immediately gave us the feeling of this erotic thriller,” so the band’s adds.

Deep Red was formed in 1996 by Martha A. Hoffmann also of Distorted Reality and DC Astro of Element 104. Shortly after, their song “Holy You” would be included in Cleopatra Records’ “The Goth Box”. That paved the way to appearances in a slew of other compilations in the US and abroad (including also on our own sold out “Venusa XX” 2CD compilation from 2001 with the track “Spirits of the Past”) and eventually, being signed to Project Pitchfork‘s Candyland label and a European tour with them. The band released 3 albums and now after a long hiatus has returned.

The Art of Lust is available on Spotify and all major digital platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://deepred1.bandcamp.com/track/the-art-of-lust-original-mix">The Art Of Lust (Original Mix) by Deep Red</a>