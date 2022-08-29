Industrial rock act The Fair Attempts returns with ‘My Frozen Heart’ single
The past few months The Fair Attempts, the musical duo consisting of Friendly Timo and…
The past few months The Fair Attempts, the musical duo consisting of Friendly Timo and Starwing, have been in the studio recording their fourth album. Out now is the first teaser in the form of an all new single under The Fair Attempts umbrella, “My Frozen Heart”.
Friendly Timo explains his inspiration for this song: “I got inspired by the state of the world after all of this Covid panic. The world around us seems to be teeming with all kinds of conflicts and crises that potentially continue to create even more conflicts. In the dystopian story of TFA, mankind finds itself in a state of the world brought on by constant conflict. I wanted to depict a state of soul and mind of a person in the middle of it all. Some of us live in a constant state of conflict even within ourselves.”
He also adds: “I started writing this song at the same time as I was producing the “Bloodsport” cover song for Jessi Frey and MC Raaka Pee from Turmion Kätilöt, so I feel it has a lot of the same type of energy in it.”
