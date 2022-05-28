In The Nursery – Humberstone (Album – ITN Corporation)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: This yearTwin brothers Klive and Nigel celebrate…
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: This yearTwin brothers Klive and Nigel celebrate the fortieth anniversary of their music project In The Nursery. Better than releasing a ‘best of’ they accomplished a very special conceptual work which comes as a homage to their family.
Content: Humberstone family is a true fascinating family featuring a great uncle who was active during WWI, their late father who was a well-known animator who worked on some famous films or ancestors who went to New Zealand etc. In The Nursery transposed all these stories into a Cinematic composition featuring heavy orchestral arrangements and dreamy passages accentuated by subtle piano play but still heavier, bombastic, parts with guitar playing or Trip-Hop rhythms carrying another dreamy cut. A few guests contributed by cello-, trumpet- and drums.
+ + + : I’m into conceptual releases and this one is not only original and intimate but also fascinating. It also reveals a fascinating family story. A film could have been made but the twins adapted it into a great and entertaining Cinematic experience. There’re a few great songs featured but “Cookham Stone – The Painter” is a true sonic pearl. This album is filled with emotions characterized now by bombast and then by melancholia. Sometimes sad and sometimes a dark and menacing mood (like featured by the cool “Sulous – The Ploughmen”.
– – – : The very last part of the album sounds as a little antithesis to the great main part of the work.
Conclusion: It’s hard to say if In The Nursery has released after forty years their best album ever but it’s definitely one which will enter into history.
Best songs: “Cookham Stone – The Painter”, “Sulous – The Ploughmen”, “Emigre – The Dressmaker”.
Rate: 8.
Artist & Label: www.inthenursery.com / www.facebook.com/INTHENURSERY
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether