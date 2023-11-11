Distortion Productions Revisit Cult Film 'the Lost Boys'

In a remarkable celebration of its 100th release, Distortion Productions has unveiled a unique homage to the 1987 cult classic film, “The Lost Boys”. The project, inspired by the film’s soundtrack, is a tribute by label owner Jim Semonik, who harbors a deep appreciation for the movie’s musical landscape.

Titled “Be One of Us: 1987 Revisited”, the album is a compilation of covers from various artists, each adding their unique spin to the iconic tracks. The album opens with a rendition of INXS’s “Good Times” by Chicago-based band Go Fight. The tribute includes other notable covers such as God Module’s “Lost in the Shadows”, Eva X’s take on Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, and The Battlefront’s version of INXS’s “Laying Down the Law”. Additionally, Adoration Destroyed X NØIR has revisited a The Doors classic, while Sapphira Vee has put a new spin on the Eddie & the Tide track “Power Play”.

The album also features Ashbury Heights’ cover of “Cry Little Sister”, Glass Apple Bonzai’s “I Still Believe”, Null Device’s interpretation of “Beauty Has Her Way”, and Red Lokust’s rendition of “To the Shock of Ms Louise”.

“Be One of Us: 1987 Revisited” is available on CD and across all digital streaming platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://distortionprod.bandcamp.com/album/be-one-of-us-1987-revisited">Be One of Us: 1987 Revisited by Various Artists</a>

About ‘The Lost Boys’

Directed by Joel Schumacher, ‘The Lost Boys’ is a 1987 American film that blends supernatural elements with comedy and horror. The film, which was produced by Harvey Bernhard, features a screenplay penned by Jeffrey Boam, Janice Fischer, and James Jeremias, based on a story by Fischer and Jeremias. Its ensemble cast boasts notable names such as Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz, Corey Haim, Edward Herrmann, Barnard Hughes, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, and Dianne Wiest.

Set in the fictional Californian town of Santa Carla, the plot centers around two teenage brothers who, along with their divorced mother, relocate to the town. They soon uncover a startling truth – Santa Carla is overrun by vampires. The film’s title draws inspiration from J.M. Barrie’s iconic characters in his Peter Pan and Neverland tales – the Lost Boys, who are eternally youthful, much like the vampires in the movie. The majority of ‘The Lost Boys’ was filmed in Santa Cruz, California.