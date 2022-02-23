In case you forgot, Project .44 released their first full album in 16 years (feat. members of KMFKM, Hate Dept., Thrill Kill Kult, Ministry and Slick Idiot)

We got a few questions regarding this, so yes, the Chicago-based industrial band, Project .44, have unleashed their first album in sixteen years, “(The Storm Before) Reform”. It’s the band’s first full album output although there has been a sporadic single, some compilation contributions, and an EP and lead-man Chri5 Harri5 has been busy for a few years with Sean Payne (Cyanotic) on the Glitch Mode Recordings offshoot CONFORMCO.

Harri5 explains the 16 years of album silence: “Well after we released our debut, ‘The System Doesn’t Work’ on Invisible Records, we put out a follow up remix CD in ‘07 and then still had five years left on our deal. We were in limbo. Recording had started and demos have lived, some, up to ten years. After we were free we got the braintrust together, Louis Svitek, Charles Levi, MTL, and long time producing friends The Thump and Seibold and went full bore into finishing the jams.”

After seven more years, two reissued releases from the Give/Take label, appearances at SxSW, Mechanismus Fesival and Sanctuary Festival, Project .44 was able to take the final sprint and complete work on their new album.

You get 11 tracks of brutal Chicago industrial with Chri5 Harri5 and fellow industrialists Louis Svitek (Ministry/ReVco), Charles Levi (Thrill Kill Kult/Pigface), Seibold (Hate Dept.) and guest appearances from En Esch (KMFDM/Pigface) and Lady E (Slick Idiot).

The CD features 3 bonus tracks with remixes from Jim Marcus (Die Warzau), Phildo Owen (Skatenigs) and Sean Payne (Cyanotic) The cassette and vinyl features 2 bonus tracks with remixes from Walter Flakus (Stabbing Westward) & Mark Trueman (Choke Chain).

Check out the video for “Murder Weapon” featuring En Esch.

And here is the full release.

