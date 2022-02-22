Darkwave act Vvmpyre drops a nod to cult horror movies with new single ‘Offering’

February 22, 2022 bernard

Darkwave act Vvmpyre returns in 2022 with a new single, “Offering”. The single is inspired by vampire cults and 70’s cult horror films and is a track that personifies the leaders of these cults. Musically the project takes its influences from artists like Sisters Of Mercy and Inkubus Sukkubus.

The vocalist of the project is Corlyx singer Caitlin Stokes. Brandon Ashley of DTuned Brighton Productions and The Dark added a guitar to the mix. “Offering” is available now on all digital platforms including Bandcamp.

Here’s the video for te single including footage by UK video producer Marc Hamill with additional footagage which Caitlin edited together. Alongside some additional editing, the result is a mini horror film in and of itself.


