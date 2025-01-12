Imiafan – Clearly Defined (Digital/Cassette Album – 4mg Records)
Approximately 25 years ago, Slovak artist and 4mg Records owner Imi Végh introduced the world to his project, Imiafan. Fast-forward to 2024, and his latest release, “Clearly Defined”, invites listeners to experience eight brand-new tracks. Staying true to the foundations of the project, the album delivers a pronounced Electro/Minimal-Wave sound enriched with Experimental elements that evoke the essence of the 80s. The production is crafted with vintage sound treatments and features sterile, icy vocals. Balancing an atmospheric chill with danceable grooves, “Clearly Defined” once again showcases Imiafan’s ability to create captivating and successful productions. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Pred Výbuchom”:
https://4mgrecords.bandcamp.com/track/pred-v-buchom
