Edward Ka-Spel – A Carrington Event (Digital/Cassette Album – 4mg Records)
The legendary Edward Ka-Spel, frontman of the Legendary Pink Dots, needs no introduction. For over 40 years, he has continuously released new works and collaborations, cementing his place as a prolific artist. This album, originally released in 2023 in digital and CDR formats, is now being reissued on cassette by Slovakian label 4mg Records. Musically, it’s unmistakably Edward Ka-Spel; his signature vocal timbre serves as the very essence of his artistry. This release showcases his remarkable range, offering a blend of freely danceable passages, Experimental explorations, and Cinematic soundscapes. In just 6 tracks, the album evokes a wide array of emotions and atmospheres. The opening song is an absolute treat, setting a captivating tone, while the more tormented closing track leaves a lasting impression. Once again, Ka-Spel demonstrates his inexhaustible creativity, delivering a work that is as diverse as it is compelling. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “John Doe”:
https://4mgrecords.bandcamp.com/track/john-doe
