Featured, the project by Julian Beeston, has released a new 18-track compilation “All Mouth and No Trousers”. The album features such artists as Mari Kattman, BARA HARI, Whitney Tai, Mia FluxXx, Rose Berlin, Lucia Cifarelli, Lis van den Akker, Chelsea Dawn, Jayelle, Anika Erickson, Katy For Kings, and Christine Hanlon. It also holds contributions from musicians like Dean Garcia, Steve White, Andy Selway (KMFDM), Jamison Boaz, Matt Bissonette, Jason “Rezfilter” Huffman, and Jeff Scheel (Gravity Kills).

The album is now available on Bandcamp as a six-panel digipack CD, which comes with a free T-shirt. Fans can also purchase the release as a digital download. Starting January 17, 2025, the album will be available on all major streaming platforms. Proceeds from the album will support LA animal shelters affected by the recent fires. Additionally, Bandcamp features several videos for tracks from the compilation.

Beeston wrote most of the album’s tracks, with a few exceptions. “Play My Game” was co-written by Julian Beeston and Lucia Cifarelli, while “What You Got”, “Moth to a Flame”, and “Knock ‘Em Out” were co-written with Mari Kattman. The track “No Guarantees” was written by Pin Priscilla Fan and Julian Beeston.

About Julian Beeston

Julian Beeston, an English musician and sound designer, began his career as a drummer for Nitzer Ebb from 1989 to 1992. He then joined the industrial band Cubanate, performing with them from 1993 to 2003.

Beyond performing, Beeston has established a reputation as a producer and remix engineer, working with figures like Flood, Giorgio Moroder, Keith Forsey, John Fryer, William Orbit, and Martin Atkins. His remix credits include Billy Idol, Donna Summer, Bob Marley, KMFDM, Gravity Kills, and Die Krupps.

Beeston has also composed music for major television commercials, creating work for Mitsubishi and Ford. He also produced trailers for Universal, Miramax, and 20th Century Fox. His music has appeared in Hollywood movies, video game soundtracks, and television shows worldwide.

In 2020, Beeston launched Featured, blending his production expertise with diverse collaborations, as detailed below.

About Featured

Julian Beeston launched Featured in 2020. The project debuted with the EP “We the People”, which featured collaborations with artists like I Ya Toyah, Whitney Tai, Paula Gilmer, and Livvy Holland.

In 2021, Featured released the album “Girly”, showcasing Beeston’s vocals alongside female artists from the industrial and alternative underground scenes. The following year, the single “Dicks Incorporated” featured Chelsea Dawn, Steve White (PIG, KMFDM) on guitar, and Dean Garcia (Curve, SPC ECO) on bass.

In 2023, Beeston collaborated with KMFDM vocalist Lucia Cifarelli on the single “Medusa”. Now, Featured is preparing for the January 17, 2025 release of “All Mouth and No Trousers”.

