Red Painted Red – That Was The Reason Why (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This album is the first one in eight years for British formation Red Painted Red. Their previous album “Hey dum Dum” was released in 2015 by another Polish label (Wrotycz Records).
Content: The work sounds a bit different to previous albums; becoming a bit more Electro driven and still Experimental. Some passages are reminding me a bit to legendary Chris & Cosy -for the sound and the sexy, sterile, female vocals. I also noticed psychedelic elements and a kind of Experimental/Indie touch.
+ + + : Red Painted Red is an interesting addition to Zoharum’s roster. The album sounds a bit atypical and far away from established standards. There’s a true merge between different influences although I prefer the more Electro, and cold driven cuts like the excellent opening one “Human Condition”, “Dances” -which even has a somewhat menacing sphere, and “Adrenaline”.
– – – : I really would like to hear this band experimenting a bit more with their Electronic side reminding Chris & Cosey because there’re less artists in this specific approach.
Conclusion: Red Painted Red strikes back with a noticeable and versatile work.
Best songs: “Human Condition”, “Adrenaline”, “Dances”, “Astronauts”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.redpaintedred.com / www.facebook.com/RedPaintedRed
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
