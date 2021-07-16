Icelandic synth-punks Kælan Mikla to launch fourth album, ‘Undir Köldum Norðumljósum’ with guest appearance by Alcest

Soon out via Artoffact Records will be the fourth album, “Undir Köldum Norðumljósum” by the Icelandic synth-punks Kælan Mikla. “Undir Köldum Norðumljósum” features a guest appearance by Alcest, with whom Kælan Mikla toured Europe in early 2020.

Two singles have been released from the album so far in 2021 — “Sólstöður” and “Ósýnileg”.

Kælan Mikla was founded in 2013 as part of a poetry contest hosted by the Reykjavik Library. In 2015, the song “Kalt” was released, it was followed by three LPs and touring with the likes of King Dude and Drab Majesty and as headliners. Kælan Mikla also played The Cure’s 40th anniversary show,.

The upcoming fourth album, “Undir köldum norðumljósum”, is set for an October 15th release on Artoffact.

The lineup consists of Laufey Soffía Þórsdóttir, Margrét Rósa Dóru-Harrysdóttir and Sólveig Matthildur Kristjánsdóttir.

Here’s the track “Sólstöður” taken from the new album, an excellent track by the way.