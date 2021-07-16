Dutch gothic-metal act Blackbriar offers new single / video ‘Weakness and Lust’ from debut album ‘The Cause Of Shipwreck’

Out now is the official music video for “Weakness and Lust” which is featured on Blackbriar’s debut album “The Cause of Shipwreck”.

The Dutch gothic-metal act based in Assen, the Netherlands, is as still unsigned, nevertheless they are quite busy bees. Since forming they have released one album, three EPs, six singles, five official music videos, one official lyric video and four acoustic live videos. In October 2019, Blackbriar joined Epica as official support during their ‘Design Your Universe 10th Anniversary Tour’.

The band consists of Zora Cock, René Boxem, Bart Winters, Frank Akkerman, Robin Koezen and Ruben Wijga.

You can watch the video for “Weakness and Lust” right below.