Antiage is a new synth rock formation around ex-Mnemonic member Sebastian Schulz

Antiage is a new synthpop / synthrock band from Friedrichroda / Thuringia (Germany). They have now released their debut single “Lone” from their debut album to be released in Autumn. You can check “Lone” below.

The band’s keyboardist and producer Veto Lestard (aka Sebastian Schulz) was a co-founder and long-time member of the EBM / IDM formation Mnemonic, which has been producing albums on labels such as Alfa Matrix, M-Tronic, Halbsicht & AntZen.

You can expect a mix of electronica, melodic pop and rock.