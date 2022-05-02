Industrial / dark electro act Siva Six launches all new video clip ‘Club Macabre’
The dark electro / industrial duo Siva Six returned with their 5th album “DeathCult” (out…
The dark electro / industrial duo Siva Six returned with their 5th album “DeathCult” (out via Alfa Matrix) in November 2021 on Alfa Matrix Records. Today they release the video clip for the song “Club Macabre” which is featured on “DeathCult”.
The video is a production of Siva Six and Death Mask Productions and was directed / shot and edited by Thanos Kallaniotis.
The content of the video has to do with the nightmarish case of Charles Milles Manson, American criminal, musician and leader of a cult a.k.a Manson Family. In the video, Christina Vane plays Sharon Tate, while the other members of the Manson Family are David Adam, Strutter Strutter, K.V, and The Empress.
In the next week you can see the band live at work in Greece:
- May 13, Thessaloniki (GR), The Host Club
- May 14, Larissa (GR), Skyland Club
Check out the full – excellent – album below.
