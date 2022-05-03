Catafalque / Coalminer – Catafalque / Coalminer (Album – URB Sounds)

Genre/Influences: Noise, Ambient-Noise.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: This split release features the UK project Catafalque at the A-side and right from The Philippines Coalminer at the B-side. Each project features two tracks.

Content: Catafalque takes off with 2 cuts mixing dark, oppressive, atmospheres creating a sort of noisy Soundscape mixed with Death-Industrial. Coalminer sounds more explicit and deals with harder, Noise-orientated tracks.

+ + + : This work is an opportunity to get more familiarized with the Slovakian URB Sounds which is clearly devoted to pure Underground music. Personally I’m more into the controlled and inhibited sound universe of Catafalque. I like the way both tracks have been built up featuring elements of different- but related music genres. The way the screaming vocals have been manipulated into an extra noise source is cool and efficient. It’s also great to discover a project from The Philippines.

– – – : Pure Noise never has been my cup of tea so Coalminer is not exactly my stuff; only for Noise lovers here!

Conclusion: This work gave me mixed feelings; a cool discovery named Catafalque and another project which was harder to endure named Coalminer.

Best songs: “Charred Remains”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/CatafalqueUK

Label: https://urbsounds.sk / www.facebook.com/urbsounds