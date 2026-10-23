October 23, 2026

Chaos Tamed – Nordverk (Digital Album – I/O Music)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 23, 2026
Chaos Tamed – "Nordverk" album cover
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Magnus Kalnins first gained recognition with his Future-Pop project Colony 5 before moving on to Chaos Tamed. The Swedish artist has now released his third album, featuring nine tracks.

Related newsChaos Tamed to release third album 'Nordverk' on 24 July

“Nordverk” picks up where its predecessors left off, once again delivering a mature, intelligent composition whose strength lies more in its overall sound production than in its BPM. Atmosphere takes centre stage in a soundscape where Dark-Electro and EBM merge into a vintage-inspired sonic landscape, evoking the early work of Skinny Puppy, as well as Front Line Assembly and Neuroactive. I previously compared Chaos Tamed to Haujobb, and that comparison still holds some merit. However, Chaos Tamed is certainly no copy of these bands; it has its own distinct style and sonic DNA. This is the kind of album I associate more with the visual arts than with the dance floor, as its music lends itself to creating vivid mental images and enhancing a particular atmosphere.

“Nordverk” may not be my favorite Chaos Tamed album, but it is still well worth discovering and offers plenty of intriguing moments. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Determination”:

https://chaostamed.bandcamp.com/track/determination

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