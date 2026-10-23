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Magnus Kalnins first gained recognition with his Future-Pop project Colony 5 before moving on to Chaos Tamed. The Swedish artist has now released his third album, featuring nine tracks.

“Nordverk” picks up where its predecessors left off, once again delivering a mature, intelligent composition whose strength lies more in its overall sound production than in its BPM. Atmosphere takes centre stage in a soundscape where Dark-Electro and EBM merge into a vintage-inspired sonic landscape, evoking the early work of Skinny Puppy, as well as Front Line Assembly and Neuroactive. I previously compared Chaos Tamed to Haujobb, and that comparison still holds some merit. However, Chaos Tamed is certainly no copy of these bands; it has its own distinct style and sonic DNA. This is the kind of album I associate more with the visual arts than with the dance floor, as its music lends itself to creating vivid mental images and enhancing a particular atmosphere.

“Nordverk” may not be my favorite Chaos Tamed album, but it is still well worth discovering and offers plenty of intriguing moments. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Determination”:

https://chaostamed.bandcamp.com/track/determination

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com