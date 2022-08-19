Elektrotechnik – Elektro Macht (EP – A-Traction)

Genre/Influences: Technoid, Electroclash, Minimal-Electro.

COVER A-TRACTION (3000 × 3000 px)

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Elektro Macht” is the third EP by a mysterious, masked, German producer.

Content: The EP features 4 danceable cuts driven by solid bass lines and vintage drum sections. The songs are supported by retro-strings while you’ll also notice a few robotic vocals.

+ + + : Elektrotechnik brings different influences like Electroclash, Electro-Wave and pure Minimal-Electro together. You’ll get 4 different songs with a huge potential. The vintage -analogue sound treatments have something magical, which mainly emerge in the string parts.

– – – : From a very personal point of view I regret there are no more spoken samplings and/or vocal effects.

Conclusion: This is a great and refreshing production for fine tasting club visitors.

Best songs: “Elektro Macht”, “Illusion”.

Rate: 8.

Label: www.facebook.com/A.TRACTION.Records