Elektrotechnik – Elektro Macht (EP – A-Traction)
Background/Info: “Elektro Macht” is the third EP by a mysterious, masked, German producer.
Content: The EP features 4 danceable cuts driven by solid bass lines and vintage drum sections. The songs are supported by retro-strings while you’ll also notice a few robotic vocals.
+ + + : Elektrotechnik brings different influences like Electroclash, Electro-Wave and pure Minimal-Electro together. You’ll get 4 different songs with a huge potential. The vintage -analogue sound treatments have something magical, which mainly emerge in the string parts.
– – – : From a very personal point of view I regret there are no more spoken samplings and/or vocal effects.
Conclusion: This is a great and refreshing production for fine tasting club visitors.
Best songs: “Elektro Macht”, “Illusion”.
Rate: 8.
